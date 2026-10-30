Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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30.10.2026 06:56:32
Microsoft Prices $25 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the American IT giant, Friday announced that it is pricing its offering of $25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.
These notes consist of the following tranches-
$1.00 billion of floating rate notes due November 3, 2028; $1.00 billion of floating rate notes due November 3, 2029.
Fixed Rate Notes include $2.00 billion of 4.85 percent notes due November 3, 2028; $3.25 billion of 5.00 percent notes due November 3, 2029; $3.25 billion of 5.20 percent notes due November 3, 2031; $2.50 billion of 5.35 percent notes due November 3, 2033; $4.00 billion of 5.55 percent notes due November 3, 2036; $2.00 billion of 6.15 percent notes due November 3, 2046; $4.00 billion of 6.25 percent notes due November 3, 2056; $2.00 billion of 6.35 percent notes due November 3, 2066.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital, capital expenditures, repurchases of capital stock, acquisitions, and repayment of existing debt.
The offering is expected to close on November 4.
On Thursday, shares closed at $530.14, down 0.16% on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|468,00
|-1,08%
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