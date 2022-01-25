|
25.01.2022 22:33:25
Microsoft profits up 21%, giving cushion for gaming push
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Demand for Microsoft’s cloud-computing services and work software helped boost its quarterly profits by 21% as the pandemic continued to keep many office workers at home.The company on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.8 billion. The software maker posted revenue of $51.7 billion for the October-December period, up 20% from a year earlier.Microsoft last week announced its plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion, an all-cash deal that could be the priciest tech acquisition in history if it withstands scrutiny by antitrust regulators. It could also catapult the Xbox-maker ahead of Nintendo to join Sony and Tencent as one of the three biggest video game companies. But the financial results revealed Tuesday show it’s still business-focused products such as Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and its suite of software products that are driving the company’s growth.Net income of $2.48 per share beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting Microsoft to earn $2.32 per share on revenue of $50.71 billion for the fiscal quarter.這篇文章 Microsoft profits up 21%, giving cushion for gaming push 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
