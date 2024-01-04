|
04.01.2024 20:30:00
Microsoft releases Azure Migrate assessment tool for .NET applications
Microsoft has unveiled AppCAT, an Azure Migrate tool intended to assist users in migrating their on-premises .NET applications to the company’s Azure cloud.Introduced January 3, the Azure Migrate application and code assessment tool for .NET, or AppCAT for short, lets users assess .NET source code, binaries, and configurations of an application to find potential issues and opportunities when moving a .NET application to Azure. The tool helps discover issues an application might have when ported to Azure and improves performance, security, and scalability by suggesting modern, cloud-native solutions, Microsoft said.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
