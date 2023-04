Microsoft Reportedly Discontent With Xbox Performance, Says Gaming Journalist: What's Going On?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Jeff Grubb, a gaming journalist and co-host of the podcast Game Mess, said Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ: MSFT) management isn't happy with the state of Xbox.Grubb also revealed Hi-Fi Rush failed to generate the expected revenue and discussed the recent news that Redfall, an online multiplayer game and Xbox's first-party exclusive title set for release, would not support 60 frames per second.See Also: Microsoft Xbox's Next Big Mystery: A Decade To Develop A Groundbreaking Gaming ExperienceThis disappointing announcement is part of a larger narrative that Xbox is struggling to compete with Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) and failing to offer enough to entice gamers to choose Xbox over PlayStation.This struggle is reflected in the sales figures, with PlayStation 5 continuing to outsell Xbox Series consoles. PS5 sales in March were up five times compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Nintendo ADR's (OTC: NTDOY) Nintendo Switch saw an ...Full story available on Benzinga.com