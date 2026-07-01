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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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01.07.2026 08:10:33

Microsoft Reportedly Plans New Round Of Layoffs Affecting Up To 2.5% Of Workforce

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is preparing another round of workforce reductions that could affect thousands of employees across multiple business units, according to a report by Business Insider citing people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant plans to cut less than 2.5% of its roughly 220,000-person workforce in the latest round of layoffs, the report said. That would be smaller than the workforce reductions announced in 2025, when the company eliminated about 6.5% to 7% of its global employee base.

According to Business Insider, the planned cuts are expected to include positions in sales, consulting and the company's Xbox gaming operations.

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