Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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01.07.2026 08:10:33
Microsoft Reportedly Plans New Round Of Layoffs Affecting Up To 2.5% Of Workforce
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is preparing another round of workforce reductions that could affect thousands of employees across multiple business units, according to a report by Business Insider citing people familiar with the matter.
The tech giant plans to cut less than 2.5% of its roughly 220,000-person workforce in the latest round of layoffs, the report said. That would be smaller than the workforce reductions announced in 2025, when the company eliminated about 6.5% to 7% of its global employee base.
According to Business Insider, the planned cuts are expected to include positions in sales, consulting and the company's Xbox gaming operations.
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