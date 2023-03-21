|
21.03.2023 01:00:31
Microsoft Says It Wants To Launch App Store Rival
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As if Microsoft weren't already all up in Google's grill with its gussied-up new Chat-GPT-powered Bing, now it wants to make an app store too.Xbox head Phil Spencer told the Financial Times Microsoft plans to launch an app marketplace to compete with Apple and Google as soon as next year, so long as antitrust authorities wave through its proposed acquisition of game maker Activision Blizzard.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|3 640,50
|-0,30%
|Microsoft Corp.
|252,35
|0,52%