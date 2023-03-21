21.03.2023 01:00:31

Microsoft Says It Wants To Launch App Store Rival

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As if Microsoft weren't already all up in Google's grill with its gussied-up new Chat-GPT-powered Bing, now it wants to make an app store too.Xbox head Phil Spencer told the Financial Times Microsoft plans to launch an app marketplace to compete with Apple and Google as soon as next year, so long as antitrust authorities wave through its proposed acquisition of game maker Activision Blizzard.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 3 640,50 -0,30% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 252,35 0,52% Microsoft Corp.

