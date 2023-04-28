|
28.04.2023 14:33:59
Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Spain’s Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
MICROSOFT said on Friday (Apr 28) it signed a 10-year deal with Nware to bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard games to the Spanish cloud-gaming platform, days after Britain blocked its US$69 billion buyout of the “Call of Duty” maker.
