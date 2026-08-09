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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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09.08.2026 16:23:00

Microsoft Sits 12% Below Its High After the Largest One-Day Market Value Gain on Record. Here's What History Suggests Comes Next.

On July 30, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) grew its market value by about $450 billion between one close and the next. Shares finished that session 15.5% higher, at $451.10, after a fiscal fourth-quarter report that paired 18% revenue growth with guidance for Azure (the company's cloud computing platform) to grow about 45% in constant currency in the fiscal first quarter.Notably, this big move happened inside a drawdown. Microsoft entered that report down more than 18% for the year. Even now, after adding about another 8% since the record close to around $487 as of this writing, the stock still trades about 12% under its 52-week high of $553.72.There aren't many days like this to learn from. Six others since February 2022 come close enough to be worth studying. So what did those days actually lead to?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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