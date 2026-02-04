Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
04.02.2026 03:45:00
Microsoft Spent Billions on AI -- But One Start-Up Just Proved Speed Beats Scale
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) crashed last week following the tech giant's latest earnings report. Investors were likely uneasy about a slowdown in cloud growth, a massive increase in AI infrastructure capital expenditures, and the revelation that nearly half of its backlog was tied to OpenAI.Image source: Getty Images.There was potentially another reason why investors turned on Microsoft: AI start-up Anthropic. Anthropic's Claude Code programming tool reached a $1 billion revenue run rate in just six months, and it's not hard to see why. Putting its powerful AI models in a loop to work through problems, with tooling that enables web search, file access, and more, turns out to be an incredibly effective way to write code.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
03.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Microsoft-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Montagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Doch keine Milliarden? Aktien von NVIDIA und Microsoft sinken nach Zweifeln an Mega-Investment an OpenAI (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)