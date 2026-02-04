Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

04.02.2026 03:45:00

Microsoft Spent Billions on AI -- But One Start-Up Just Proved Speed Beats Scale

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) crashed last week following the tech giant's latest earnings report. Investors were likely uneasy about a slowdown in cloud growth, a massive increase in AI infrastructure capital expenditures, and the revelation that nearly half of its backlog was tied to OpenAI.Image source: Getty Images.There was potentially another reason why investors turned on Microsoft: AI start-up Anthropic. Anthropic's Claude Code programming tool reached a $1 billion revenue run rate in just six months, and it's not hard to see why. Putting its powerful AI models in a loop to work through problems, with tooling that enables web search, file access, and more, turns out to be an incredibly effective way to write code.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
