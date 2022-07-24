|
24.07.2022 12:30:00
Microsoft Still Wins With 'Second Place' Offerings
Despite coming up second in several major products and businesses through the years, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has continued to remain successful. In this video clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 13, Fool.com contributor John Bromels discusses how second place has still been quite lucrative for the tech giant.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!