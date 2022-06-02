|
02.06.2022 13:55:00
Microsoft Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has generated a total return of more than 1,000% over the past 10 years. Most of those gains occurred after Satya Nadella took the helm as the tech giant's third CEO in 2014.Under Nadella, Microsoft transformed its fledgling cloud business into its core growth engine. It expanded Office and Dynamics as cloud-based services and turned Azure into the world's second-largest cloud infrastructure platform after Amazon Web Services (AWS). It launched new Surface devices and Xbox consoles and gobbled up other companies to expand its gaming business.Image source: Microsoft.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!