Microsoft Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors just received a flood of fresh information about Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) sprawling tech business. The company revealed in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report that sales growth accelerated in the cloud services niche while demand slumped in its PC business. There were elements in the report to satisfy both bulls and bears, even though the stock's 2023 rally to date suggests that Wall Street is mostly optimistic about the business. Let's take a closer look at the key reasons an investor might want to buy -- or avoid -- Microsoft stock.There was a lot for shareholders to celebrate in Microsoft's Q3 update, which covered the selling period that ran through late March. While three months ago, executives described gathering demand pressures in areas like enterprise spending, their tone has brightened considerably. "Our results exceeded expectations," CFO Amy Hood said in a conference call with investors.Continue reading