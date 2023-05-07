|
07.05.2023 13:21:00
Microsoft Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Investors just received a flood of fresh information about Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) sprawling tech business. The company revealed in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report that sales growth accelerated in the cloud services niche while demand slumped in its PC business. There were elements in the report to satisfy both bulls and bears, even though the stock's 2023 rally to date suggests that Wall Street is mostly optimistic about the business. Let's take a closer look at the key reasons an investor might want to buy -- or avoid -- Microsoft stock.There was a lot for shareholders to celebrate in Microsoft's Q3 update, which covered the selling period that ran through late March. While three months ago, executives described gathering demand pressures in areas like enterprise spending, their tone has brightened considerably. "Our results exceeded expectations," CFO Amy Hood said in a conference call with investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|282,10
|1,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.