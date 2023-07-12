|
12.07.2023 11:20:00
Microsoft Stock: Bear vs. Bull
There seems to be a growing consensus on Wall Street about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock. Shares have trounced the wider market so far in 2023, up around 40%, compared to the 31% spike in the Nasdaq Composite Index through early July.Bulls are convinced that the software giant will see strong sales growth, potentially ignited by a rush of new productivity from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Optimists see a highly profitable business that generates unusually high levels of cash flow, too.Bears might have a point, though, when they argue that Microsoft stock looks expensive, given its modest demand trends today. But which camp is right? Let's dive right in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
