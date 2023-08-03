|
03.08.2023 17:00:00
Microsoft Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently provided investors with a flood of fresh data about its sprawling tech business. The software giant's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report included updated demand metrics across its key product lines, along with new projections for fiscal 2024.Management sounded a positive tone about Microsoft's prospects over the long arc of the new era of AI-powered software and services. But bears will see reasons to be cautious about this expensive stock, too. Let's take a closer look at the main arguments for and against Microsoft stock.Microsoft's sales gains weren't impressive in the aggregate. Revenue rose just 8% through late June, making it hard to call this a high-growth business. Sure, Microsoft posted excellent gains in areas like cloud services, cybersecurity, and its server products. But sluggish results across its PC segment weighed down the broader business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!