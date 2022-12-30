|
30.12.2022 11:30:00
Microsoft Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the third-largest public company in the world by market cap, hasn't been immune to the down period that defined the 2022 stock market. The company's stock has lost over 28% year to date -- which is better than the 36% decline from January to early November.With that said, at its current price levels, and with a business built to withstand rough macroeconomic conditions, Microsoft's stock is a buy in 2023. Here's why.Microsoft has done a great job creating an ecosystem that few, if any, tech companies can compete with. Aside from the fact that its 2022 fiscal year revenue of $198.3 billion (up 18% year over year) is more than Intel, IBM, and Cisco Systems combined, what's really impressive is how diverse Microsoft's revenue streams are.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
