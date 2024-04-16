|
16.04.2024 13:59:04
Microsoft Stock Has 23% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
After rocketing higher in 2023, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has continued to hit new highs in 2024, currently up 10% year to date. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss sees even further upside as the company continues to capture growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) services and the broader cloud market.The investment wing of the bank updated its price target -- a projection for where the stock will trade in the next year or so -- from $465 to $520 and kept an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. This represents a nearly 26% upside over the current share price of $413.Microsoft has executed well in capturing the massive opportunity in AI services. Revenue grew 16% year over year in the most recent quarter, with revenue from Microsoft Azure and other cloud services up 28% in constant currency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollstÃ¤ndigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber fÃ¼r Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr Ã¼ber das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr Ã¼ber das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|ZurÃ¼ckhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|BÃ¶rse New York in GrÃ¼n: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag mit grÃ¼nem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|ZurÃ¼ckhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Dienstagmittag AbschlÃ¤ge (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hÃ¤tte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)