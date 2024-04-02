|
02.04.2024 10:20:00
Microsoft Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Share prices of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) jumped 47% over the last 12 months. Even with all that growth, at least one analyst sees more upside.Jefferies analyst Brent Thill recently issued an updated report that maintained a buy rating on the shares but raised the price target from $465 to $550. That represents an upside of nearly 30% over the next 12 months or so given the current stock price.The analyst expects Microsoft to capitalize on interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft is one of the leading cloud providers, second only to Amazon, positioning it to benefit from growing spending on AI in the enterprise space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
