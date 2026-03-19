Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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19.03.2026 21:03:00
Microsoft Stock Has Been Absolutely Slammed This Year. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have been slammed so far in 2026. As of this writing, the stock is down about 19% year to date -- a decline far worse than the S&P 500's 3% pullback.This sell-off comes even as the company continues to post impressive top- and bottom-line growth.So why did shares fall?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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