Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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19.03.2026 21:03:00

Microsoft Stock Has Been Absolutely Slammed This Year. Is It Finally Time to Buy?

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have been slammed so far in 2026. As of this writing, the stock is down about 19% year to date -- a decline far worse than the S&P 500's 3% pullback.This sell-off comes even as the company continues to post impressive top- and bottom-line growth.So why did shares fall?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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