Satya Nadella took the reins as CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2014, following Steve Ballmer's 14-year tenure.

Ballmer managed to take Microsoft's revenue from $23 billion in the year he took over to $87 billion by the time he left. Net income climbed 135% in those 14 years. But the stock price ended up in practically the same place it was when he took over, due in part to the government's antitrust suit against Microsoft, the dot-com bubble popping, and the Great Recession in 2008.

During his tenure, Nadella has focused heavily on the potential of its cloud computing business, which includes Azure and Microsoft 365. Both have produced fantastic results for Microsoft, and its Windows operating system is taking a back seat to those growing businesses these days. Overall, the stock is up more than 14-fold since Nadella took over as CEO, a 23% annualized pace.

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