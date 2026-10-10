Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.10.2026 15:55:00

Microsoft Stock Has Grown Roughly 15-Fold Since Satya Nadella Became CEO in 2014, a 27% Annual Growth Rate That Ended 14 Years of Near-Zero Growth. Can That Pace Continue Under Heavy AI Spending?

Few can dispute the success that Satya Nadella has had as CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Since he took the top job at the company in February 2014, its stock price has increased by about 1,360%. Factor in the value of reinvested dividends during that time, and Microsoft's total return was about 1,670%.

Nonetheless, thanks to the massive capital expenditures required to stay competitive in the AI and cloud computing realms, its near-term outlook seems more unpredictable. Should investors expect lower returns in the years to come, or could that heavy spending maintain or accelerate this cloud stock's gains?

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Analysen
08.10.26 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.10.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.09.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.09.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 477,70 2,46% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:39 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14:30 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen