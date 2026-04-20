Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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20.04.2026 10:32:00
Microsoft Stock Is Down 22%, but Here's Why It Could Soar After April 29
The stock market is off to a volatile start to 2026. The Nasdaq-100 technology index was down by as much as 12% from its peak in March, only to recover all of its losses and hit a new record high in April. Investors have been trying to price in the potential economic impacts of the wild swings in oil prices, caused by the geopolitical conflict between the U.S. and Iran.But Wall Street's attention will soon be on the operating performance of some of America's largest technology companies. On April 29, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will release its financial results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter (ended March 31), which will include valuable updates on artificial intelligence (AI) products and services such as the Copilot virtual assistant, and the Azure cloud platform.Microsoft stock is currently down 22% from its record high, but here's why the April 29 report could be a very bullish catalyst.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|356,35
|-0,90%