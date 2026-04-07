Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.04.2026 12:05:00

Microsoft Stock Is Down 30% From Its Peak. History Says This Is What Happens Next.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the worst big tech stocks to own this year. It's trading down over 23% in 2025 alone, and down around 31% from its all-time highs. While that may cause some investors to panic, I don't think it should. I think Microsoft will likely be fine over the long term, and long-term investors should view this recent sell-off as a buying opportunity.Let's take a look at what history says will happen next with Microsoft's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Analysen
25.03.26 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
11.03.26