Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.04.2026 12:05:00
Microsoft Stock Is Down 30% From Its Peak. History Says This Is What Happens Next.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the worst big tech stocks to own this year. It's trading down over 23% in 2025 alone, and down around 31% from its all-time highs. While that may cause some investors to panic, I don't think it should. I think Microsoft will likely be fine over the long term, and long-term investors should view this recent sell-off as a buying opportunity.Let's take a look at what history says will happen next with Microsoft's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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