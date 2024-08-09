|
09.08.2024 13:00:00
Microsoft Stock Is Excelling in 1 Area. But Is It Enough to Buy the Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the top tech names to own over the past five years. The stock steadily marched up, with few dips in the middle. A lot of that rise is tied to one part of its business: Azure. Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing wing and consistently delivered quarter after quarter of growth in the high 20% range. If you're a Microsoft investor, your bull case centers around Azure growth.However, focusing on Azure has caused Microsoft's stock to rise to an expensive valuation level. So, is the stock even worth buying today? Or has the easy money already been made?Cloud computing is the practice of offloading some workload through the internet to an offsite data center with significant computing power. By choosing to use cloud computing instead of traditional on-site computing, companies can easily scale up or down their usage and computing power. For example, clients who want to train an AI model can access thousands of Nvidia GPUs in an Azure data center. Then, once that training session is complete, they no longer rent the computing power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|How Microsoft spread its bets beyond OpenAI (Financial Times)
|
06.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Nach der Zahlenvorlage: So passen die Analysten ihre Bewertung der Microsoft-Aktie an (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|17 550,00
|0,00%
|Microsoft Corp.
|372,95
|1,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.