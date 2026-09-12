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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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12.09.2026 02:14:00

Microsoft Stock Is Flat So Far in 2026. Is a Rally Coming to End the Year?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hasn't been the investment many hoped it would be in 2026. As of this writing, the stock is up by around 2% year to date. However, many investors also opened positions in the stock during the depths of its sell-off in April and June, when it sank by as much as 27%. Investors who bought Microsoft shares then are up more than 30% on their investments and may be quite satisfied.

To pull Microsoft from the depths of those troughs took a major rally, but will that rebound stop short of lifting Microsoft to heights that allow it to outperform the broader market this year? 

Image source: Getty Images.

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Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 26 200,00 0,46% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 428,40 0,95% Microsoft Corp.

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