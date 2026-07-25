Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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25.07.2026 17:45:00
Microsoft Stock Is Near a 1-Year Low. That Could Change on July 29.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a poor stock to own over the past year. It's down nearly 30% from its all-time high, although it was down around 35% at the lows of its sell-off. However, I think that could all change on July 29, when Microsoft reports Q4 earnings, which could kick-start the stock's long-awaited rebound. Microsoft's stock is undervalued and looks like a great buy right now. If the company reports soaring growth in a few key divisions, that could give the market exactly what it needs to see for a major rally in Microsoft's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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