The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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11.06.2026 17:20:00
Microsoft Stock Is Trailing the Market in 2026. Here's Why It's a Screaming Buy Right Now.
Not long ago, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was viewed as one of the top artificial intelligence (AI) stock picks. Few doubted the company's ability to thrive, and nothing fundamental about its position in the tech world has really changed over the past year. However, the perception of Microsoft in the market has.Microsoft stock is down by about 17% so far this year, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up by about 7%. That's a huge delta in the performance, and it may have investors wondering if now is the right time to buy or if the tides have turned on Microsoft.I'm firmly in the buy camp, as I think Microsoft is a screaming deal, and I have the numbers to back that view up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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