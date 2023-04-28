|
28.04.2023 17:33:57
Microsoft Stock Surged After Earnings: Is It Too Late to Buy?
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock was already on the rise in 2023 (up 17%) when it reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 (ended March 31) on April 25. After the report's release, its stock shot another 8% higher as investors celebrated its results amid what has become a brutal bear market for Microsoft and its peers.Does the latest report and the resulting bump suggest Microsoft stock is trading at a premium and should be avoided right now, or is the stock at the beginning of its next bull market and investors should jump in and hold on?For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Microsoft reported revenue of $53 billion, a 7% increase year over year. The intelligent cloud and the productivity and business processes segments each grew revenues by double-digit percentages, with Azure and other cloud services reporting 27% year-over-year growth. Still, the 9% year-over-year decline in the personal computing segment weighed on the overall top line.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|4 641,00
|0,45%
|Microsoft Corp.
|276,30
|-0,04%