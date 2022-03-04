|
04.03.2022 22:30:56
Microsoft Suspends Sales And Service In Russia
(RTTNews) - Software behemoth Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Friday announced that it has suspended all sales and services in Russia, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft President Brad Smith in a statement.
"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia."
"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," he added.
Smith also revealed that Microsoft's was able to act against Russia's efforts to destroy or disrupt over 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations since the war began.
"We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention," Smith said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|09.02.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.02.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.02.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|264,30
|-1,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.