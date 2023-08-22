|
22.08.2023 18:40:00
Microsoft Takes a Second Crack at Bid for Activision, and Ubisoft Shareholders Are Happy to Hear It. Here's What Investors Should Know.
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is doing just that with its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI).The Seattle-based technology giant's latest run at trying to convince U.K. regulators to approve the deal is making Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY) shareholders happy. Here's what investors should know. Microsoft first submitted a plan for acquiring Activision Blizzard to the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in January 2022. However, the regulatory agency blocked that proposal over concerns that the acquisition would hinder competition in the cloud gaming market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|84,45
|0,12%
|Bid Corporation Limited
|21,99
|-2,22%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|8 189,00
|2,11%
|Microsoft Corp.
|306,85
|1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX etwas höher -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.