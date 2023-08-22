22.08.2023 18:40:00

Microsoft Takes a Second Crack at Bid for Activision, and Ubisoft Shareholders Are Happy to Hear It. Here's What Investors Should Know.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is doing just that with its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI).The Seattle-based technology giant's latest run at trying to convince U.K. regulators to approve the deal is making Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY) shareholders happy. Here's what investors should know. Microsoft first submitted a plan for acquiring Activision Blizzard to the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in January 2022. However, the regulatory agency blocked that proposal over concerns that the acquisition would hinder competition in the cloud gaming market.

