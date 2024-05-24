24.05.2024 14:00:00

Microsoft Takes Aim at Apple with New AI-Ready PCs. Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) unveiled a new lineup of artificial intelligence (AI) powered personal computers (PCs) it is calling Copilot Plus PCs. It is teaming up with a number of manufacturing partners, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung and is looking to sell 50 million AI PCs this year.It will also be launching new AI-powered Surface models, which is its own brand of laptops, called the Copilot Plus Surface Laptop and Copilot Plus Surface Pro, which is a flexible business tablet.The devices will come with a redesigned Windows 11 operating system that will have more Copilot integrations. Copilot is Microsoft's AI assistant, and it too will be getting an upgrade based on OpenAI's new GPT-40 model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

