Microsoft To Bring Xbox PC Games, Activision Blizzard Titles To Boosteroid's Cloud Gaming Platform

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Boosteroid announced a 10-year agreement to bring Xbox PC games to Boosteroid's cloud gaming platform. The deal will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles to be streamed by Boosteroid customers after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard closes.

Boosteroid is a global independent cloud gaming provider which enables one-click access to PC video games across devices and platforms. Boosteroid provides a high-end remote gaming desktop where games are actually rendered and then streamed back to the user device over the Internet.

Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President, said: "It adds to our recent agreements with Nintendo and NVIDIA, making even more clear to regulators that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will make 'Call of Duty' available on far more devices than before."