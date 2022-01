Microsoft to Buy Activision-Blizzard

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Back in the day, video game makers earned their money a quarter at a time, through coin slots at arcades in malls across America. How times have changed.On Tuesday, Microsoft agreed to pay $70 billion in cash for gaming giant Activision Blizzard , asserting its weight in a highly competitive market that generated $155 billion in revenue in 2020 — more than the music and movie industries combined.Continue reading