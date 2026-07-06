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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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07.07.2026 01:39:21

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs, Xbox to be hit hard

The move will affect the company's gaming division, which has been facing the outcome of a "not healthy" business model. The jobs cut will not be replaced by AI, Microsoft's VP said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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