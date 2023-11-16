|
16.11.2023 22:09:00
Microsoft unveils Microsoft Copilot Studio
Microsoft has introduced Microsoft Copilot Studio, a low-code development tool for customizing Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 and building standalone AI assistants.Introduced November 15, Microsoft Copilot Studio is offered as software-as-a-service and is currently available in a free trial. Users can try it out at microsoft.com.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!