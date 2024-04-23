|
23.04.2024 20:00:00
Microsoft unveils Pi-3 family of small language models
Microsoft has introduced a new family of small language models (SLMs) as part of its plan to make lightweight yet high-performing generative artificial intelligence technology available across more platforms, including mobile devices.The company unveiled the Phi-3 platform in three models: the 3.8-billion-parameter Phi-3 Mini, the 7-billion-parameter Phi-3 Small, and the 14-billion-parameter Phi-3 Medium. The models comprise the next iteration of Microsoft’s SLM product line that began with the release of Phi-1 and then Phi-2 in rapid succession last December.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
