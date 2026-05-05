Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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05.05.2026 20:45:00

Microsoft vs. Alphabet: Which AI Giant Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are locked in a battle to convince you, the investor, which is the better artificial intelligence (AI) company and, by extension, the better stock to own. The two were largely in different businesses for much of their history, but their moves into the cloud have made them competitors.Of the two, Microsoft is the second-largest cloud company. However, Alphabet's Google Cloud is in third place, and in the first quarter of 2026, it had the faster-growing cloud segment.Now, the question for investors may be which AI stock to buy right now. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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