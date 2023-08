Microsoft vs. Alphabet: Which Trillion-Dollar AI Stock Should You Buy?

When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) are two of the frontrunners. The companies have been engaged in a fierce battle over AI in 2023, which has spanned from internet search engines to the cloud.Microsoft launched an assault on Google Search earlier this year when it integrated the ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine and threatened to transform the way consumers seek information online. Google struck back with AI initiatives of its own as it seeks to protect its dominant position in the search industry.As a result, investors have watched Microsoft and Alphabet very closely, particularly during reporting season. Both have just released their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, and it's clear each company has unique strengths when it comes to AI . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel