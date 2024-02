Microsoft vs. Google: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy Now

OpenAI launched its current version of ChatGPT in late 2022 and along with it came heightened investor interest in anything related to artificial intelligence (AI). Since then, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have emerged as two AI leaders, defining the category and its applications. Microsoft is a close partner of OpenAI, and Alphabet quickly revealed its answer to ChatGPT -- Bard -- shortly after ChatGPT was released.Nearly a year after Microsoft unveiled its AI -infused Bing Chat and Alphabet launched Bard, the two companies reported earnings for the October-to-December quarter. Investors sold off both stocks on the news they reported, suggesting that the AI stock boom may be overdone. And yet, both companies delivered solid numbers.Let's dig into each company's recently released report and see which one is the better AI stock to buy today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel