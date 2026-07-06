Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
06.07.2026 20:00:00
Microsoft vs. Meta Platforms: What's the Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2026?
It's been a challenging year for some of the world's leading tech stocks. While some stocks have thrived, namely those that are involved in selling memory and storage products, many others have struggled.A couple of tech giants within the "Magnificent Seven" that have been doing particularly poorly are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). They're both down double digits as investors have been pivoting to other names in tech instead. But with both of these businesses still generating terrific results recently, they may still have a lot to offer investors. Which one is the better buy for the second half?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
03.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Gerüchte zu Cloud-Plan treibt Meta - CoreWeave sacken ab (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Meta-Aktie mit Kursrally, CoreWeave sackt zweistellig ab: Angebliche Cloud-Pläne von Facebook-Mutter beflügeln - Konkurrenz schwächelt (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)