Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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06.07.2026 20:00:00

Microsoft vs. Meta Platforms: What's the Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2026?

It's been a challenging year for some of the world's leading tech stocks. While some stocks have thrived, namely those that are involved in selling memory and storage products, many others have struggled.A couple of tech giants within the "Magnificent Seven" that have been doing particularly poorly are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). They're both down double digits as investors have been pivoting to other names in tech instead. But with both of these businesses still generating terrific results recently, they may still have a lot to offer investors. Which one is the better buy for the second half?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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