Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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02.08.2026 15:23:00

Microsoft vs. Meta Platforms: Which Is the Better Magnificent Seven Stock to Buy Right Now?

Tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have posted a disappointing stock market performance so far in 2026, with shares of both companies in the red as of this writing.While Meta Platforms is down 14% this year, Microsoft has dropped 2%. Both Magnificent Seven stocks recently reported their quarterly results, and there was a stark contrast in the way the market reacted to their earnings reports. Let's see why that was the case.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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