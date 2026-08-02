Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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02.08.2026 15:23:00
Microsoft vs. Meta Platforms: Which Is the Better Magnificent Seven Stock to Buy Right Now?
Tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have posted a disappointing stock market performance so far in 2026, with shares of both companies in the red as of this writing.While Meta Platforms is down 14% this year, Microsoft has dropped 2%. Both Magnificent Seven stocks recently reported their quarterly results, and there was a stark contrast in the way the market reacted to their earnings reports. Let's see why that was the case.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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