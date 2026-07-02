Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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02.07.2026 18:43:00
Microsoft vs. Nvidia: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Own for the Next 3 Years?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two heavyweights in the technology world and key players in artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft seems to have its hand in every tech market segment, especially anything involving enterprise customers. Meanwhile, Nvidia has become the de facto leader in GPU chips used in AI data centers.Both stocks have made investors very wealthy over the years. But which of these top AI stocks is the better buy for the next three years? This article will explain why I like Microsoft a tad more. Although, as you'll see below, it's hard to go wrong with either one.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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