19.07.2024 11:00:04

Microsoft Windows Outage Hits Airlines, Critical Systems Worldwide

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) Windows users across the world are facing severe outage as they get the Blue Screen of Death or BSOD error, which causes the system to suddenly shut down or restart.

The company reportedly said the error is being caused due to a recent CrowdStrike update. The otage impacts global airlines, who face troubles in operations and are forced to cancel flights, as well as other critical systems, such as hospitals and financial institutions, including London Stock Exchange.

Microsoft said, "a subset of customers may experience issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region including failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services."

Microsoft further said users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

According to the company, "A configuration change in a portion of our Azure backend workloads, caused interruption between storage and compute resources which resulted in connectivity failures that affected downstream Microsoft 365 services dependent on these connections."

