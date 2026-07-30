Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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30.07.2026 07:25:43
Microsoft’s AI CapEx Is Surging, but CFO Amy Hood Says the Company Can Hit the Brakes on GPU Spending if Demand Cools: ‘You Just Slow Down’
This article Microsoft’s AI CapEx Is Surging, but CFO Amy Hood Says the Company Can Hit the Brakes on GPU Spending if Demand Cools: ‘You Just Slow Down’ originally appeared on Benzinga.com.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
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