Microsoft's AI PC Snub Won't Hurt Intel

The PC market got a shakeup last month when Microsoft threw its weight behind Qualcomm and its new Arm-based CPUs to sell the idea of the artificial intelligence (AI) PC to consumers. Microsoft's own Surface devices, as well as an array of laptops from the major PC OEMs, are powered by the new chips.At the moment, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors are the only PC CPUs available with enough AI horsepower to meet Microsoft's Copilot+ PC requirement. Systems must have a neural processing unit, or NPU, capable of at least 40 trillion operations per second, as well as 16 gigabytes of RAM.Copilot+ PCs gain support for a handful of AI -powered features, including a text-to-image tool in Paint, filters for webcams, and live captions with translations. Recall, a feature that takes screenshots of activity to allow users to find anything they've seen on their PC, was delayed due to privacy and security concerns.