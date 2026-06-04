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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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04.06.2026 18:27:00
Microsoft's AI Revenue Run Rate Just Crossed $37 Billion. Is It the Best AI Stock to Buy Now?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a major player in the AI space, and one that's involved in it in many ways. It's also one of the few companies that's telling investors exactly how much revenue its AI business is generating right now. In its fiscal 2026 third quarter (which ended March 31), its AI annual recurring revenue grew by 123% year over year to surpass $37 billion. That's impressive, and it's not even the only AI growth lever Microsoft has right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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