Microsoft's ChatGPT-Powered Search Is Ready for Prime Time. Here's What It Means for Investors

The future is coming fast. Just weeks after OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, the transformational chatbot that has already attracted 100 million users, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced it's launching a version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT technology.The move has the potential to upend Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominance of internet search, a massive, high-margin business that has made Google the most valuable advertising property in the world. Search also contributes more than half of Alphabet's revenue and profits, and that could be up for grabs as the next iteration of search arrives.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading