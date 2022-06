Microsoft’s complicated dance with open source

Miguel de Icaza’s barrage of criticism against Microsoft comes with a lot of credibility. This is the developer who has spent much of his career building open source projects within the Microsoft ecosystem and spent years working for Microsoft on Xamarin and other projects. His primary complaint? “That Microsoft would subvert an active open source project by ramming in a proprietary extension to continue to lock down .NET.” This comes after last year’s Hot Reload open source dumpster fire.To read this article in full, please click here