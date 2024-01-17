|
17.01.2024 11:20:00
Microsoft's Latest AI Move Is Head-Scratching. Here's What Investors Should Know.
While most people know Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) for its software and its services, the tech giant also manufactures various hardware products, including its own branded keyboards. Recently, the company announced it would be altering its keyboard in a significant way for the first time in 30 years.Microsoft is adding a new key to the keyboard that will allow users to launch its Windows Copilot, Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. Effectively, Microsoft is hoping to use the modified keyboard to differentiate its brand and lead consumers to look at its computer hardware as an AI PC.Despite the hype about the seemingly big change, investors shouldn't get too excited about this recent development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
