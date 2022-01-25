|
25.01.2022 13:05:00
Microsoft's Purchase of Activision Blizzard Isn't a "Metaverse" Play
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in a $68.7 billion all-cash deal. It marks Microsoft's biggest acquisition ever and would presumably widen its moat against Sony (NYSE: SONY) in the console gaming market.In its press release, Microsoft declared the deal would also provide the "building blocks for the metaverse," a claim which many media outlets parroted without any deeper elaboration. But if we look at the current state of the metaverse and Microsoft's position in that nascent market, we'll see that it's probably just using the term as a distracting buzzword.Image source: Activision Blizzard.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
