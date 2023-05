Microsoft’s Semantic Kernel adds Copilot Chat sample app

Microsoft is supplementing its Semantic Kernel SDK for integrating AI large language models (LLM) into applications with an open source Copilot Chat sample app, allowing developers to more easily build chatbots using features such as natural language processing, file uploading, and speech recognition.Unveiled May 1, Copilot Chat demonstrates how developers can integrate AI and LLM intelligence into their own applications. The tool is intended to help with building applications such personalized recommendation systems and automated assistants for customer service, e-commerce, training and education, HR, and other tasks.To read this article in full, please click here